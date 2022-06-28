MANNING Valley Mustangs AFL Club's fundraiser to support the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) will become an annual event.
Held at the Johnny Martin Oval, the club's headquarters, on Sunday, June 26, the aim of the day was to kick 4000 goals in four hours and also raise $1000 to contribute in the battle against MND. Manning Valley Auskick coordinator Zoe Barby said the 4000 goal challenge was achieved.
Advertisement
'"We managed to kick 4050 goals,'' she said,.
"So far we're raised $707 of our $1000 target. We're accepting donations until the end of the month and fingers crossed we reach the $1000 challenge just like we did with our goal kicking.
"It was a great day and we will next year, that's for sure.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.