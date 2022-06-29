Manning River Times

News from the Old Bar community

By Ian Dimmock
June 29 2022 - 12:00am
Doreen Prebble OAM has another morning tea celebration for her 101st birthday with a surprise visit by two great granddaughters, Allee and Paige Silvester.

Doreen Prebble OAM turned 101 years last Friday.

Local News

