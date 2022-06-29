Doreen Prebble OAM turned 101 years last Friday.
Doreen still resides, independently, in Old Bar with a little home help. She is still involved with her quilting group as well as going to local cafes with her friends for morning coffee. She is out nearly every day and is seen around town on her 'Ferrari' - the red mobility scooter
Doreen has been a practical and financial supporter of the Old Bar Tennis Club, Barwalla RSL Day Club and the Old Bar RSL Sub-branch where she is a service member as well as a life member of the auxiliary.
She is probably now Old Bar's oldest resident. Well done Doreen.
Barwalla RSL Day Club just turned 33. At a special birthday celebration last week at Club Old Bar, the members, volunteers and invited guests enjoyed scones jam and cream, entertainment and a lovely lunch.
A special birthday cake, made by Laurie Mills and decorated by Donna Delaney, was cut by 97 year old Nancy Maillard, the longest serving member and Colleen Smith, the longest serving volunteer.
RSL day clubs are sponsored by RSL sub-branches and the DVA but membership is available to anyone. There is definitely no requirement to have a connection with current or former members of the military.
They provide entertainment, social activities and occasional trips away for lunch or to places of interest. Contact Rita on 0481 344 561 if you would like more information.
