Manning River Times

Manning Ratz defeat Wallamba Bulls | Photos

By Phil Wilkins
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:33am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Lower Mid North Coast rugby union premiership is no longer a one-horse race with the Manning River Ratz upsetting the Wallamba Bulls' applecart, 31-22, at Taree Rugby Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.