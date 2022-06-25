Manning River Times

Methodical Hawks too strong for Tigers

By Mick McDonald
Updated June 25 2022 - 8:16am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HALFBACK Adrian Davis returned to something like his best form as Forster-Tuncurry produced a semi-final-like performance to account for Wingham 30-12 in the Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.