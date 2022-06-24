WINGHAM captain-coach, Mitch Collins is resigned to sitting out the next six to eight weeks of the Group Three Rugby League season.
And that's the best case scenario.
Collins broke his hand in last weekend's clash against Taree City and was due to visit the fracture clinic yesterday. There are fears he could be sidelined for the season.
"Hopefully it'll only be six or so weeks,'' he said.
"Throw in the Indigenous All Stars game (on July 11) and that'll mean I only miss five games.''
The Tigers have already lost utility back, Matt Bridge for the season after he underwent surgery on a ruptured pec.
They will also be without halfback, Jarom Haines for four to six weeks with an elbow injury sustained in the first half of the clash against Taree City last weekend.
Collins was philosophical, saying the Tigers have made a solid start to the year, with two wins, a draw and a loss from four games. However, he conceded the club isn't too blessed with depth this year and to lose two of the three spine players is a major blow.
Wingham will be at home to Forster-Tuncurry on Saturday.
Utility forward, Nick Beacham will move to hooker, with Josh Griffiths switching from centre to five-eighth. Nash Atkins will be the seven.
In some good news for the club, Collins revealed Wingham is close to signing an outside back from the Group 21 area, although he isn't sure whether the necessary paper work will be completed on time for him to start on Saturday.
The Hawks go into the game after a solid 26-16 win over Macleay Valley last start.
Halfback, Adrian Davis began the clash against Macleay from the bench, with veteran, Byram Stewart at halfback. Davis came into the fray at the 20 minute mark of the first half and saw out the remainder of the encounter.
Captain-coach, Nathan Campbell described this as 'smoke and mirrors'.
He wouldn't be drawn on whether this will be a regular tactic.
"Dunno, we'll see,'' he replied .
"I like to keep a few tricks up my sleeve.''
Centre, Tyrone Roberts-Davis has completed suspension and will be available.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
