Broken hand could sideline Mitch Collins for the season

By Mick McDonald
June 24 2022 - 12:00am
Wingham will be without captain-coach, Mitch Collins for at least six to eight weeks.

WINGHAM captain-coach, Mitch Collins is resigned to sitting out the next six to eight weeks of the Group Three Rugby League season.

