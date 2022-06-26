Manning River Times
Manning Net welcomes back Narelle Campbell

June 26 2022 - 11:00pm
Narelle Campbell with her dog Gus at Coopernook Public School in 2013. File photo

Former station leader in the Antarctic, Narelle Campbell is Manning Net's guest speaker at the Manning Net dinner at Club Taree on Thursday, June 30.

