Manning Net welcomes back Narelle Campbell

Former station leader in the Antarctic, Narelle Campbell is Manning Net's guest speaker at the Manning Net dinner at Club Taree on Thursday, June 30.
As long-time Netters will remember, Narelle has been our guest speaker on previous occasions, on her return from spending a year on the continent as Station Leader at each of the four Australian Antarctic Division bases.
Advertisement
Antarctica is this planet's coldest, driest, windiest continent but it's also one of its most scenic. Imagine taking a day-long flight from Sydney to see highlights from the air? But if you can't be a passenger, the next best thing is to hear about it from someone with first-hand experiences of living in Antarctica who made this flight, while viewing some amazing photographs.
Narelle was invited by Chimu Adventures as a guest on its inaugural flight over Antarctica in December 2021 during which she shared her knowledge - together with experienced Antarctic expedition leader Howard Whelan - with the paying passengers.
Manning Net invites the public to come along and hear her story as she shows photos taken during this flight by award-winning photographer Matt Abbott.
Start time is 6.30pm and cost for the evening is $30.
If you would like to attend this month, please RSVP by email or phone by 10am on Monday, June 27.
To RSVP contact Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Susan Ryan 6553 5150, Ruth Brown 6553 9877, or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.