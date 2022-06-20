Manning River Times

Taree still chasing first win in Coastal Premier League

June 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO late goals snuffed out Taree's hopes in the Coastal Premier League football clash against Port United at Omaru Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.