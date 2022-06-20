TWO late goals snuffed out Taree's hopes in the Coastal Premier League football clash against Port United at Omaru Park.
The Wildcats went into the game minus four regular first graders and then lost consistent Cassidy Veitch with a leg injury midway through the second half. To that point it was 1-0, with United getting on the board with a goal early in the contest.
"Then we conceded a couple of late goals. It wasn't a bad effort because United's a good team,' coach Shannon Hall said.
Hall was one of the late withdrawals after he injured his back on the morning of the game and this caused a late reshuffle.
Hall said the performance of two youngsters, Drew Cini and Darcy Eady-Muxlow was pleasing. Both were playing in unfamiliar positions.
"They were really good,' Hall said.
However the Wildcats are still searching for their first win of the season. They meet Sawtell this Saturday, again at Omaru.
"They beat us 3-1 earlier in the year at Coffs Harbour when we hadn't had much training due to the rain,'' Hall said.
