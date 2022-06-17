Emergency practice exercise at Taree Airport

An emergency practice exercise will take place at Taree's Manning Regional Airport Saturday, June 18
If you see a host of local emergency service personnel and their vehicles heading to the airport, don't worry - it's only a drill.
"This exercise will allow emergency teams to practice responding to an emergency call out and get first-hand experience," said MidCoast Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell.
"It's important for our first responders to be well prepared for any emergency at the airport.
"It's also an excellent opportunity for emergency services and volunteer rescue personnel to work together and test their skills."
Public airports are legally required to conduct emergency exercises.
On Saturday morning, emergency services will meet in the carpark adjacent to the Touch Football Field amenities building at around 8am. They will receive information on a simulated emergency situation at the airport and will go to the airport as though it was a real life emergency call out.
There will be signs on roads surrounding the airport to let road users know an emergency exercise is underway.
Organisers expect the practice exercise to finish at about 12 noon.
