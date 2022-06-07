Joeys, weapons seized in cop blitz

FIREARMS and two joeys are in police custody after a rural crime investigation spanning the Hunter Valley.
The four-day Operation Devil Ark was run to weed out illegal hunters, trespassers and stock movements. It covered Ellerston, Barrington Tops, Nundle, Nowendoc, Murrurundi, Willow Tree and Timor, concluding on Monday.
Police conducted 27 livestock carrier inspections and 26 hunting vehicle stops.
On Saturday afternoon they stopped a 27-year-old man at Gundy, north of Muswellbrook, after allegedly finding two juvenile kangaroos in his custody.
Officers allege a vehicle search uncovered ammunition and firearms, which were seized for forensic examination.
The two joeys were taken to a wildlife care centre for treatment.
The man was arrested and had his gun licence suspended. He was released a short time pending inquiries.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
