The 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert is on June 11

June 6 2022 - 8:00am
Ava Gilbert will be performing at the 2022 Taree and District Eisteddfod Grand Concert. Photo: Carl Muxlow

The Taree and District Eisteddfod is currently holding the last section for this year, Speech and Drama, from June 6 to 10, leading up to the annual Grand Concert.

