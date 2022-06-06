The Taree and District Eisteddfod is currently holding the last section for this year, Speech and Drama, from June 6 to 10, leading up to the annual Grand Concert.
"Its been a wonderful opportunity for performers of Choirs and Speech and Drama to be able to be on stage again, after the cancellation of these sections in 2021 due to CIOVID restrictions," a spokesperson for the Eisteddfod said.
Tickets for Speech and Drama are available at the door each day and programs can be downloaded on the Eisteddfods website - www.tareeeisteddfod.com.au.
The Eisteddfod culminates in the annual Grand Concert on Saturday, June 11 at the Manning Entertainment Centre at 2pm.
The Grand Concert highlights performers from all sections of the 2022 Eisteddfod from soloists, groups, and bands, with performers travelling from as far as Newcastle and Coffs Harbour and, of course, the local talent we have on the Mid Coast.
Major award winners will be announced at the Grand Concert.
A number of Smile Scholarships have already been distributed to talented performers across the sections.
The Smile Scholarships gives recipients opportunities to pursue their talent in a variety of forums including workshops and extra tuition, thanks to the wonderful Smile donors.
Ava Gilbert From Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance received a Smile Scholarship after competing in 10 solos and four group dances. She plans to utilise her scholarship funds on holiday workshops in all genres of dance.
Ava will perform her Jazz Championship solo at the Grand Concert
Riley Brown performed in a variety of sections as both a soloist and a group performer throughout the instrumental section and was the recipient of the Richard Crook Scholarship. Riley will also perform at the Grand Concert.
This year marked the second year of Starburst All Inclusive - Dundaloo Drums and Beats and the Starburst Choir will perform once again to a full house at the Grand Concert.
Other performers taking part in the Grand Concert include St Clares High School Senior Ensemble, Jirreh Pannekoek, Coco Solomon, Oenone Zirn, Andrea Rowsell Academy of Dance, Christina Mah and Jasinta Birchall, plus many more.
Tickets for the Grand Concert are available from the MEC box office or online www.themec.com.au.
