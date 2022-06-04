Manning River Times
Retired national rugby league player and former Bulahdelah Central School student, Tim Browne returns to school

June 4 2022 - 2:00am
Retired national rugby league player and former Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) student, Tim Browne has returned to his alma mater for term two sharing his skills with primary and secondary school students.

