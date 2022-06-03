My Shout: Scotching the United rumour from a trip to the Wagga races

UNFOUNDED. Scurrilous. A rumour that must be scotched.
We will be speaking to our legal team at some stage in the future. This'll probably be a member of the Stack Family at this year's Taree Cup in November, but we did say in the future.
All this drama dates back to Saturday last. As is our wont, we were at Tuncurry's Harry Elliott Oval, covering the Group Three Rugby League game betwixt Forster-Tuncurry and Port City.
It has been a typical day at the local footy and nothing untoward looked to be forthcoming. Until we were sledge hammered by this malicious untruth.
"You were at the Wagga Cup a couple of weeks ago,'' a spectator, who shall remain nameless, commented.
We agreed that we were indeed at chilly Wagga for the cup carnival and an inviting place it is as well. We even managed to back a couple of winners, which is a rare occurrence.
Then we were smashed by a blow of George Kambosos Jnr ferocity.
"You were wearing a Taree United shirt there. Up the Greens.''
At first we were too stunned to reply. Eventually we managed to stammer out a denial, only to be floored by this rejoinder: "Well, I've seen photos. You were wearing one.''
Now, for those unaware of such matters, Taree once boasted two rugby league clubs.
One was the mighty Taree Old Bar, renowned as a fine, upstanding and god fearing collective. Taree United was the other.
Generally speaking, they didn't like each other all that much, at least on the field.
Of course, this correspondent didn't take sides in the footballing wars that raged at the time, preferring to stay aloof from such matters.
However, the group we jetted to Wagga with, was, in the main, Taree United aligned. Or at least they were back in the olden days. And it is the tradition that every year when we head somewhere in Australia to attend a cup meeting, we secure shirts acknowledging the occasion.
Green was the colour chosen for our 2022 Wagga shirts, a hue worn by Taree United. However, we hasten to say, that was the only similarity. There was no white (United's colours were green and white) and nothing to otherwise suggest that this particular piece of clothing was in any way associated with Taree United or any other sporting team for that matter. None whatsoever.
So we may have been photographed at some point wearing a green shirt, as sections of the weekend are somewhat hazy, possibly due to the extreme cold.
We have the shirt at home and will gladly furnish it to prove our point, probably in the legal proceedings that are sure to eventuate.
However, in the short term we hope this resolves the contentious issue.
For United, we certainly don't stand.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
