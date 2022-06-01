New monthly undercover market at Taree High School

There is a new market in Taree starting on Sunday, June 5 to add to the monthly calendar.
The Taree High P&C Markets will run on the first Sunday of every month, except during school holidays, at the school hall and quad area from 8am to 1pm.
Advertisement
The stalls are being held inside, and outside undercover and on concrete, so there will be no need to cancel due to wet weather or soggy ground.
For sale will be the usual market fare: clothing, toys, homewares, baby clothes, candles, jewellery, gift ideas, balloons, plus more.
And for the hungry a Turkish gozleme food van will be on site.
Spaces for stalls are still available at $25 a stall. If you are interested in booking a space contact thspcmarket@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.