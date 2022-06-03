Manning River Times
Our History

More than 85 years after its official opening and the Bullring is still a popular attraction

By Anne Evans
June 3 2022 - 6:30pm
Forster Ocean Baths or the Bullring. Image MidCoast Council.

At the end of yet another surf season, visitors and locals still wonder at the Forster Ocean Baths being referred to as the Bullring.

