Manning Valley U3A annual meeting

Manning Valley University of the Third Age (U3A) will hold its annual general meeting next Tuesday, June 7 at 10 am.
The AGM will be held at Manning Uniting Church in Albert Street, Taree.
Advertisement
"This is a great opportunity to hear about what's been happening and to appreciate the way in which U3A is organised and managed," secretary Heather McLaughlin said.
"We look forward to welcoming you, hearing from the management committee and introducing the next set of office bearers and committee members," she said. "It's really important to have members come and participate in the AGM."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.