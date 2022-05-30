Manning River Times
What's on

Community-owned renewable energy information session at Wingham

May 30 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo Shutterstock

The community is invited to attend an information session exploring community-owned renewable energy at Wingham at Wingham Services Club on Tuesday, June 7, 12.30pm-2pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.