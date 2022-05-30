Community-owned renewable energy information session at Wingham

The community is invited to attend an information session exploring community-owned renewable energy at Wingham at Wingham Services Club on Tuesday, June 7, 12.30pm-2pm.
The session is being given to Dr Jarra Hicks who will give a 20 minute presentation with an overview of community-owned renewable energy. She will also share stories of projects from across Australia and abroad.
Dr Hicks will outline the opportunities for communities to participate and benefit in the transition to renewable energy that is currently underway.
To close, Dr Hicks will give some ideas for next steps, including sources of funding, with a Q and A session to end the meeting.
RSVP by June 3 to Jennifer Allison on 0492 88 6391 or jen.allison8@gmail.com.
