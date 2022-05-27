Manning River Times

Concept plan for synthetic field at Taree approved by Football Mid North Coast board

Updated May 27 2022 - 4:39am, first published 4:26am
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

A CONCEPT plan has been completed and approved by the Football Mid North Coast board to begin negotiations to construct a synthetic field at Taree.

