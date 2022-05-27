A CONCEPT plan has been completed and approved by the Football Mid North Coast board to begin negotiations to construct a synthetic field at Taree.
FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher said this.
"Preliminary meetings with MidCoast Council and local members have been positive to date,'' Mr Fletcher added.
"This complex will have all abilities access to fields and amenities and will become home to the Rainbow Warriors Football Club. The access will allow even more players from the area to join.''
Mr Fletcher revealed that there have been more than 300 postponed games this season due to ongoing wet weather and closed fields.
He said that all competitions would be extended by three weeks.
"This includes Mini Roo games. The finals series will then follow the season,'' he explained.
"Once we get clear weather, we will schedule individual catch-up games to ensure all matches are completed by finals time.
"FMNC would like to thank and acknowledge the work of hundreds of volunteers and council staff in enabling us to play the games we have. The new Football Facility at Sovereign Hills, Port Macquarie which will include synthetic fields is now in its detailed design stage.
"It is hoped construction will start in 2023.''
