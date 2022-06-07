Manning River Times

Tribute: Professor John Henry Coates

June 7 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Henry Coates. Photo supplied

A leading mathematician who served as the Sadleirian Professor of Pure Mathematics at Cambridge University for 26 years, and who was born and educated in the Taree area, has died.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.