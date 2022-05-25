Cundletown's Main Street closed this weekend

Main Street at Cundletown will be closed between King Street and Queen Street this weekend, while MidCoast Council undertakes roadworks.
The closure is from 7am Saturday, May 28 to about 6pm on Sunday, May 29, weather permitting, and a detour will be in place.
Council has asked residents to remove cars, trailers, boats or other vehicles between King and Queen Streets.
"There will be limited access to properties throughout the weekend," a council spokesperson said. "If you need to use your vehicle, we advise that you plan ahead and park outside the closed area."
Council will be reconstructing road pavement, as part of a larger roadwork project in Main Street. The works will take place during the day only.
