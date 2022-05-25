Manning River Times

The street will be closed between King and Queen streets from 7am May 28 to 6pm May 29

May 25 2022 - 5:00am
Cundletown's Main Street closed this weekend

Main Street at Cundletown will be closed between King Street and Queen Street this weekend, while MidCoast Council undertakes roadworks.

