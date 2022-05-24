Raffle to raise funds for sleepbus in Taree

The Bed Inn Bus committee is holding a raffle to raise funds for a sleepbus for rough sleepers in Taree.
Currently, the fundraising efforts have reached nearly a quarter of a way to the $100,000 for a bus to be fitted out and given to the Taree community.
There are three prizes in the raffle, all generously donated by community members.
One is a still life painting by Tinonee artist Helen Hindmarsh, one is a painting by Ron Hindmarsh, titled Man's Walk, showing men walking in a desert landscape at sunrise.
The raffle winner will be able to choose which of the paintings they want, with the second place winner receiving the other painting.
"If sold, they would be at least $300 to $400 each," Terry said.
Third prize is a basket of Body Shop toiletries donated by Colleen Stonehouse from her small business.
"It would be nice to see other local businesses donate, preferably by going to our donations page at Bed Inn Bus. Those donations are tax deductible as sleepbus is a registered charity," Terry said.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $2 each. Keep an eye out at Taree City Central shopping centre on Thursdays and Fridays over the coming months for volunteers selling tickets.
"We shall also be selling at the Rotary Bookshed, Taree Showground on June 18, July 16, and August 20," Terry said.
The raffle will be drawn on Saturday, August 20.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
