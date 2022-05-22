Manning Net May meeting cancelled

Organisers of Manning Net say It is with much regret that they have had to make the decision to cancel the next meeting, which was scheduled for Thursday, May 26.
"There are a number of factors that led us to this decision. Our speaker, Maura Luxford, is unwell and unable to join us. An alternate speaker could not fill in at this stage and there were also not many that had committed to attend," organisers said.
"Whereas we would normally be keen to meet anyway, considering the low numbers we felt it best to call this one off.
"We do however have a few great speakers in the wings to tempt you along to future gathering."
