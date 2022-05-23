SALTWATER Boardriders Club will stick with a date in May for next year's Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin surfing competition.
This follows the success of the event held on Saturday, May 21. In other years the contest has been held in conjunction with the Old Bar Festival in October.
Club official Kirby Byrne explained last week the club opted for May as surfing conditions are usually better.
The contest was held at North Wallabi in what Kirby described as reasonable waves.
"It'll be on again next May,'' she said.
"We can just concentrate on the competition and not have to worry about the other events that are being held with the festival.''
This was the first time the competition had been held since 2019 due to the pandemic. However, the break didn't worry Old Bar's Oscar Scanes as he was victorious for a third time. Scanes won in 2018 and 2019.
He took out a six man final, beating Tyler Byrne, Kai Stanley, Beau Carmichael, Kurtis Champion and Ryan Hunt. Carmichael and Champion are from Forster.
Kev Lee's wife, Robin, presented Scanes with his trophy at the presentation held at the Old Bar Tavern that evening.
The maximum field of 48 contested the event.
"We had a couple drop out because of COVID, but we were able to fill their spots,'' Kirby said.
Surfers had to use boards from the 1980s or before. The majority were supplied by Brad Morris from Old Bar.
The day also raised nearly $3000 for the Oncology Unit at Manning Base Hospital.
