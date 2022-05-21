Led by halfback Adrian Davis, the Hawks dominated field position for the majority of the 80 minutes against a Taree side that made too many crucial errors at important times. Davis orchestrated the first half domination, having a hand in two of the three tries as the Hawks trooped off at the break 18-6 in front. Taree's sole try for the game came just before halftime when centre Logan Wallis finished off a short side play to score in the corner. He then landed the goal, giving the Bulls some hope at 18-6.