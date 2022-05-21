A HEAVY track didn't stop the high flying Forster-Tuncurry Hawks from thumping Taree City Bulls 48-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday evening.
Led by halfback Adrian Davis, the Hawks dominated field position for the majority of the 80 minutes against a Taree side that made too many crucial errors at important times. Davis orchestrated the first half domination, having a hand in two of the three tries as the Hawks trooped off at the break 18-6 in front. Taree's sole try for the game came just before halftime when centre Logan Wallis finished off a short side play to score in the corner. He then landed the goal, giving the Bulls some hope at 18-6.
Earlier prop Liam Simon, Jake Bolt and Beau Lowry scored for the Hawks and Davis slotted all three goals. Bolt had been denied a try and the Bulls received a penalty soon after. However, Taree failed to find touch and from the ensuring set captain-coach Nathan Campbell and Davis combined to send Bolt over in the corner.
For good measure Davis kicked the goal. A heavy field didn't impact on Davis's goal kicking as he didn't miss an attempt.
Taree captain-coach Trae Clark lamented his side's mistakes and admitted this is an area he'll have to work on if the Bulls are going to improve this year. However, he thought his side matched the Hawks in the first half and said a lack of training on the field showed in the second section.
Campbell said the Hawks got the job done in difficult conditions but added the game was tougher than the scoreline suggested. He agreed that Davis was a key player in the win.
Davis wore the number one jumper but played halfback, with fullback Jordan Hinton wearing seven. Campbell explained that this wasn't an attempt at deception, but more to do with jumper size.
The Hawks have now topped 40 points in two outings. Centre Tyronne Roberts-Davis scored two tries in the second half while hooker Riley Glover was industrious throughout. Aaron Hill was an organiser at five-eighth while the Forster forwards led by Campbell won the ruck.
The Bulls tried hard enough, but Clark conceded meeting a side of Forster's quality first-up after a preparation hampered by wet weather was always going to be a difficult assignment. Both teams head north next weekend with the Hawks to face Port City at the Port Stadium while Taree tackles Wauchope at Wauchope.
Meanwhile Wauchope upset Port Sharks 14-12 in their clash at Port.
In the minor grades at Taree the Bulls won the women's league tag and under 18s while a late try gave the Hawks a win in reserve grade.
*At the time of writing the Wingham-Old Bar clash has been transferred from the Wingham Sporting Complex to Taree Rugby Park on Sunday, although this could depend on a field inspection on Sunday morning.
