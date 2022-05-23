Bulahdelah Central School student, Banjo Edwards ran to a fourth place in the 11 year boys' zone cross country championships earlier this month.
A group of primary school students travelled to Lakeside, Raymond Terrace for the day-long event.
"Everyone tried their best on the day and we were very proud of everyone involved," primary school teacher, Jackie O'Connell said.
"Congratulations Banjo on an awesome result.
"We trust that Banjo will continue to represent Bulahdelah Central School with PRIDE at regional."
Ms O'Connell, along with Danielle Davy extended their thanks to the students for their fantastic behaviour and sportsmanship on the day.
"We all enjoyed the sunny weather which was a welcomed change," she said.
