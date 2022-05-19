Manning River Times
Federal Election

Lyne candidate Mark Hornshaw running to reduce 'reckless spending and debt'

By Newsroom
May 19 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Hornshaw. Photo: supplied

ACM has been running a series of Lyne candidate profiles in the lead-up to Saturday's (May 21) federal election. Our latest Q & A interview is with Liberal Democrats candidate Mark Hornshaw.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.