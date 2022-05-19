The Liberal Democrats stand for less government, more freedom. The biggest issue facing the electorate is an overbearing government. They have locked us down, mandated us, thrown people out of work and closed businesses over the last two years, and on top of that they have run up almost a trillion dollars of debt with little to show for it. Too much of people's hard earned incomes are carried off to Canberra, forcing them to beg for a small slice of it back, or trust in a political process which can never deliver. We need to drastically reduce the size of government and reduce their power to meddle in our lives.