Manning River Times

Labor will tackle domestic violence with ambition and urgency.

May 19 2022 - 9:00am
Image Pexels

The Labor Party has committed to the construction of 30,000 social and affordable housing across the country through the establishment of Housing Australia Future Fund if elected this Saturday, May 21.

