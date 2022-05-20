Taree parkrun to celebrate 7th anniversary

Parkrun, a worldwide event, came to Taree in May 16, 2015. Margie Lewis and Janelle Jefferies were responsible for bringing the event to the area. Taree was the first parkrun to be held in the Mid North Coast. The inaugural run attracted more than 150 runners. Parkrun starts and finishes in Endeavour Place, near Manning River Rowing Club. Runners negotiate a two loop 5km course to the Martin Bridge and return.