Taree parkrun to celebrate 7th anniversary

TAREE parkrun celebrates its seventh anniversary tomorrow and the theme for the day is charity.
"If you have supported a cause, still have the singlet, tee shirt, hat or something and it still fits, wear it with pride on Saturday, '' a post on parkrun's Facebook page explains.
Parkrun, a worldwide event, came to Taree in May 16, 2015. Margie Lewis and Janelle Jefferies were responsible for bringing the event to the area. Taree was the first parkrun to be held in the Mid North Coast. The inaugural run attracted more than 150 runners. Parkrun starts and finishes in Endeavour Place, near Manning River Rowing Club. Runners negotiate a two loop 5km course to the Martin Bridge and return.
Since 2015 there have been 307 parkruns in Taree and the average number of finishers is 114. However, not all starters are figure in the final count which is limited to those who complete the 5km and who have a bar code.
Starters run, walk or run-walk the journey and runners of all abilities are encouraged. There's no compulsion to run the entire distance.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
