Manning River Times

Break and enter offenders arrested after search warrant executed

Updated May 19 2022 - 2:38am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Juveniles face charges following Taree break and enters

Two Taree juveniles were yesterday (Wednesday, May 18) arrested by Manning Great Lakes Police for recent break and enter offences in the Taree area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.