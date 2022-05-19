Manning River Times

The warrants for his arrest relate to a number of offences committed in 2021-22

Police extradite wanted domestic violence offender from Victoria

A former Mid Coast resident, wanted on a number of warrants, has been extradited from Melbourne following a joint effort by Manning Great Lakes proactive crime team and Victorian detectives.

