Police extradite wanted domestic violence offender from Victoria

A former Mid Coast resident, wanted on a number of warrants, has been extradited from Melbourne following a joint effort by Manning Great Lakes proactive crime team and Victorian detectives.
The 35-year-old man was wanted for 11 outstanding warrants in NSW.
Police say the warrants, related to offences in 2021-22, included breach apprehended domestic violence order, assault cause actual bodily harm, strangulation, sexual assault, intimidation and traffic matters on a number of victims.
"After an extensive investigation involving the proactive crime team and detectives attached to Stonnington CIU the man was arrested without incident on May 11," a police spokesperson said.
"Later that week, Thursday, May 12 police travelled to Melbourne where an extradition hearing was held with the man consenting to the extradition process."
The extradition was granted.
On Friday, May 13 the man was received into NSW Police custody and extradited to NSW.
He was taken under NSW police guard to Raymond Terrace Police Station where the warrants were executed, and NSW and Queensland protection orders served.
He was refused bail and will appear before Taree Local Court on June 8.
