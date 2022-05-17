Submit a prominent volunteer for recognition

Do you know a volunteer who deserves to be recognised?
This week, May 16 to 22, you can nominate a volunteer in the Myall Lakes electorate to be acknowledged by the NSW government as part of the new Community Heroes initiative.
Advertisement
"There are many individuals in the Myall Lakes who contribute so much of their time to helping our community organisations, local clubs, sporting groups and businesses," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
"The NSW Community Heroes Certificates are one way we can show our appreciation to volunteers everywhere. Volunteers are quiet achievers, always displaying selfless acts of service and I'm glad we can celebrate them with these certificates."
Minister for Families and Communities and Minister for Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the NSW Community Heroes Certificates were being presented volunteers as a gesture of appreciation for their immense contribution to our society.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, the floods highlight the immeasurable impact volunteers make in supporting our state," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said.
"There are more than 4.9 million volunteers across NSW, and as we celebrate National Volunteer Week this week, I want to thank each and every volunteer for the wonderful work they do for their community."
If you would like to submit an individual who has been a prominent volunteer in the Myall Lakes community, please contact our office on electorateoffice.myalllakes@parliament.nsw.gov.au
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.