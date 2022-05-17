Members of the Mid Coast community are encouraged to show appreciation for local women who go above and beyond in their efforts to make the world a better place, by nominating these "quiet achievers" for recognition in the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.
These State awards were launched at NSW Government House, hosted by patron, Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of New South Wales and accompanied by Mr Dennis Wilson.
Advertisement
Nominations are now open and close on June 9 at https://riwa.awardsplatform.com
The NSW Inspirational Women's Awards are an initiative of the combined efforts of a group of passionate women Rotarians in the Greater Sydney and Illawarra Clubs.
In keeping with Rotary's motto of 'Service Above Self', the purpose of the awards is to acknowledge and celebrate community service performed by women through their vocations, selfless gifts of their skills, and their time in various activities and endeavours.
The awards recognise the work done by women, the "quiet achievers", whose actions inspire others and make a real difference in their communities.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.