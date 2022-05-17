Manning River Times

NSW Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards 2022 launched by Governor of NSW

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
May 17 2022 - 2:00am
Rotary Club of Taree on Manning president Donna Ballard and past president Richelle Murray with Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC QC, Governor of NSW, past president of the Rotary Club of Port Macquarie West Heather Mayne and assistant governor of Rotary District 9650 Laurie Easter.

Members of the Mid Coast community are encouraged to show appreciation for local women who go above and beyond in their efforts to make the world a better place, by nominating these "quiet achievers" for recognition in the Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.

