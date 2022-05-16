Two Mid North Coast men facing charges in relation to an alleged domestic online network of child sex offenders across Australia have had their sentencing adjourned until November.
Timothy Luke Doyle and Steven Garrad were due to be sentenced in Port Macquarie District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Advertisement
They will now be sentenced on November 7, 2022, at Sydney's Downing Centre District Court.
Doyle is charged with a string of offences relating to alleged incidents from 2014 through to 2020 at Kendall, Doonside, Bidwill, Old Bar, Taree, Parkes and Wingham.
Doyle has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, indecent assault, intentionally sexually touch child under 10 years, incite indecent act on person under 16 years-filmed and commit act of indecency with person under 16 years.
The charges against Garrad relate to alleged incidents between 2016 and 2020 at Doonside, Bidwill, Old Bar and Kendall.
Those charges include numerous counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10, indecent assault and intentionally sexually touch a child.
Both Doyle and Garrad were charged following an Australian Federal Police-led investigation, Operation Arkstone.
The operation was launched in early 2020 after a tip-off from the United States' National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children to the AFP's Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.