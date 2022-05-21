Manning River Times

Taree Probus Club welcomes beekeeper Scott Fletcher

By Alan Green
May 21 2022 - 12:00am
Taree Probus member Ray Foxley thanks guest speaker, beekeeper Scott Fletcher.

Taree Probus Club recently heard from a local beekeeper Scott Fletcher who, with his wife Vickie, have been beekeeping for 15 years, four years professionally.

