Taree Probus Club recently heard from a local beekeeper Scott Fletcher who, with his wife Vickie, have been beekeeping for 15 years, four years professionally.
He prefaced his talk by a bit of history of bees. First introduced into Australia in 1822, they quickly became popular for the sweet product. Now the difference between amateur and professional beekeepers is huge.
Advertisement
In the hive itself, all the worker bees are female and do all the work, the queen bee flies from the hive and is fertilised by the bees with the greatest stamina.
Scott also stated pure honey does not ferment, watered down honey will.
Scott and Vickie have 300 hives in total, 60 each in five areas around Taree. The honey they harvest is sent to Sydney for packing. He also said that tea tree nectar is good for honey flow at the moment, and that basil is rich in nectar all year.
Scott had large corflute boards, with many photographs, and models to illustrate his talk.
Scott was introduced by Graham McMorrine, and thanked by Ray Foxley for his interesting contribution to the day's meeting.
The club's next activity event will be a morning tea on Tuesday, May 24 at Metro Diner in Victoria Street, from 10am. Wives and partners are invited to attend this function, and we look forward to their company as always.
New members would be most welcome, also any retired men interested in joining a group for fun and fellowship, with like minded men, are asked to phone our president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 6552 4284 for more details.
We meet regularly on the third Tuesday of each month at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club at 9.30am. We look forward to new members and hearing their stories.
Did you know? https://www.manningrivertimes.com.au/subscribe/ not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.