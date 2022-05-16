Blue sky, an unseasonally warm day and a respectful crowd combined with an outstanding field of participants to make for a most successful Rattletrap V on Crowdy beach on Saturday, May 14.
Rattletrap is a spectacular and visually stunning event for hot rods pre-1941 and motorbikes pre-1960. It was first held on Crowdy Beach, on the Mid North Coast of NSW, in 2017, inspired by events such as TROG (The Race of Gentlemen) held in Wildwood, New Jersey (USA).
Organising the event is Drag-ens Hot Rod Club which was first formed in August 1962 by five enthusiastic hot rodders.
"We were so, so lucky with the weather," Drag-ens' president, Andrew McClelland said. Andrew drove up from Sydney, towing his trailer, on Thursday night (May 12) in pouring rain - "not fun". Friday was another horrible day weatherwise, as the organisers began preparations for the event from their base at Discovery caravan park at Harrington.
But the forecasters got it right when they predicted a sunny day with a maximum temperature of around 26 degrees, well above the average for May.
In all, 60 cars and 20 motorcycles took part in the event on the sand on Crowdy beach at low tide. Participants came from along the eastern seaboard, from Victoria through to Queensland and the crowd was estimated at around 2000, and they dressed for the occasion.
And the event ended on a high for the organisers. As they regrouped on the verandah of the Crowdy surf club for a drink and nibbles, there was not a scrap of evidence the event had been held - the tide had washed away all the tyre marks and the crowd had done its bit by leaving the beach spotless.
Planning for the 2023 event will begin shortly. It will be held in early May and the first consideration will be the tides at Crowdy.
Crowdy beach was first chosen after a Drag-ens club member, holidaying on the Mid North Coast, visited the Harrington-Crowdy Bay area. Since then the organisers have been "blown away" by the welcome they receive from the people of Harrington and the cooperation of MidCoast Council.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
