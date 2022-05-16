Manning River Times
Watch

Rattletrap V event for hot rods pre-1941 and motorbikes pre-1960 held at Crowdy beach

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
May 16 2022 - 7:30am
RattleTrap V at Crowdy Head

Blue sky, an unseasonally warm day and a respectful crowd combined with an outstanding field of participants to make for a most successful Rattletrap V on Crowdy beach on Saturday, May 14.

