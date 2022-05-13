Manning River Times

Hillville farmer with type 1 diabetes lauds bi-partisan subsidy announcement

May 13 2022 - 10:00am
Hillville resident Michael Pratt who lives with type 1 diabetes, pictured with his wife Sue on their farm

Hillville farmer Michael Pratt is one of more than 70,000 Australians with type 1 diabetes to benefit from the announcement made by the Coalition and Opposition, that Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technology will be subsidised from July 1, 2022.

