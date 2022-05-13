Manning River Times

Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins special guest on this week's On the Bench

May 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mick McDonald, Mitch Collins and Gary Bridge in this week's On the Bench, Mick and Gary wearing their new Classic Design Jewellers sponsored shirts.

WINGHAM have signed a halfback and centre from the Newcastle area and both could be available for this weekend's Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Wauchope.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.