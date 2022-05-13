WINGHAM have signed a halfback and centre from the Newcastle area and both could be available for this weekend's Group Three Rugby League game against Wauchope at Wauchope.
Tigers captain-coach Mitch Collins revealed this on this week's On the Bench segment, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, where he was the special guest for the segment to appear on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Collins said the Tigers were looking a little thin for experience in the backline and the signings are a major boost for the side.
However, with continuing rain, he feared this weekend's games could be postponed. Wingham's first round encounter against Port City is already on hold after the Wingham Sporting Complex was closed due to wet weather last weekend
Council's decision to close the complex on Friday, May 6, was also the subject of some lively banter.
The former Taree and District Junior Rugby League Club, Chatham Cundle even rates a mention. On the Bench, with Gary Bridge, Mick McDonald and this week, Mitch Collins will on on the Times Facebook page from 4pm. Note the new Classic Design Jewellers sponsored shirts that Gary and Mick are wearing.
