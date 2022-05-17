Tech Savvy Seniors returns to Hallidays Point

Are you a senior interested in improving your technology skills?
Then come along to one of MidCoast Library's Tech Savvy Seniors sessions, to be held this time at Hallidays Point.
The popular sessions are an opportunity to improve your knowledge of modern technologies, like smartphones and computers, in a casual and friendly setting.
They are also a great way to meet other like-minded people and socialise.
"Confidence with technology can make a real difference in staying independent, keeping in touch with friends and family, accessing government services, and enjoying library online services," said MidCoast Council's Libraries manager, Chris Jones.
Sessions are free and suitable for beginners, but bookings are essential as places are limited. Bring your own device and think ahead about any questions you may have.
There are two sessions at Hallidays Point:
To book, visit library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events or call Taree Library on 6592 5290.
