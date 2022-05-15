Manning River Times

Year 9 food technology students

May 15 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Putting together sushi rolls can sometimes stump even the most experienced of young chefs.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.