Manning River Times
What's on

Grab some bargains at Taree's Rotary Book Shed sale

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
May 16 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Open for business: Rotarian Sue Bell at the Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showground. Photo: Scott Calvin

The Hub Markets may have moved to Wingham, but the Taree North Rotary Club is keen to let everyone know the Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showgrounds is still open every third Saturday of the month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.