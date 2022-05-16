Grab some bargains at Taree's Rotary Book Shed sale

The Hub Markets may have moved to Wingham, but the Taree North Rotary Club is keen to let everyone know the Rotary Book Shed at Taree Showgrounds is still open every third Saturday of the month.
The Book Shed is inviting everyone to a sale on Saturday, May 21 from 8am to 12.30pm.
Advertisement
The Wingham Rotary Club has joined forces with Taree North in the past months to help out with the Taree book shed. Now, Wingham Rotary has taken over the old wool shed at Wingham Showground to create their own book shed, which will also be open every third Saturday of the month while the Hub Markets are on at Wingham Showground.
However, both clubs say they are not in competition with each other as they are both operating the book sheds to benefit the community.
"We're mutually supporting the plan," North Taree Rotarian, Susan Bell said.
Two Rotary Book Sheds just means double the opportunity for book lovers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.