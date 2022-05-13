Nationals photo ops but little of substance on major issues

The last two glossy mailouts from our local National members contain almost 40 images of David Gillespie and Brommy (Stephen Bromhead), mostly of them handing out taxpayers' money to local clubs and roadworks.
Surely the allocation of public funds should be an independent and needs-based process at arm's length from local politicians. Otherwise, it is simply a form of pork barrelling.
Meanwhile there's ongoing delays in flood and bushfire relief funding, and very little of substance from the Nationals on major rural issues like climate change, the loss of regional newspapers, the NDIS, failing aged care, overstretched health services, falling wages, rising costs of energy, fuel and housing.
