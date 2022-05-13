Manning River Times

Letter to the Editor

May 13 2022 - 2:00am
Nationals photo ops but little of substance on major issues

The last two glossy mailouts from our local National members contain almost 40 images of David Gillespie and Brommy (Stephen Bromhead), mostly of them handing out taxpayers' money to local clubs and roadworks.

