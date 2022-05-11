Two local women are working together to show children in out of home care that they are loved and worthy.
Rochelle Payton and Kerrie Norris have started collecting donations for Hope in a Suitcase, a not-for-profit organisation that provides little suitcases filled with personal care essentials and gifts to children in foster care to call their own belongings.
Advertisement
"A child will often enter foster care with only a plastic bag of belongings or less and these bags are then dragged around with them to each placement, sadly for many kids they will move multiple times," the organisation says.
"Their belongings and lives are worth more than a plastic bag. These kids should be able to pack their lives into their very own suitcase with pride and a sense of hope."
The duo are holding a donation drive on Saturday, May 14 from 12pm to 2.30pm at Manning River Sailing Club and are asking people to bring help provide little suitcases or an item/s to help fill suitcases.
Items must be brand new, and can include:
"Some people might be able to drop off a new bag of nappies, which would be helpful. Some people might drop off a suitcase filled with stuff for a certain age group. We're happy whichever way it comes," Rochelle said.
"Any donation is really appreciated."
Second-hand items cannot be accepted, and Rochelle asks that you leave the tags on.
If you would like to donate to Hope in a Suitcase but cannot make it to the Sailing Club on Saturday, there are four businesses who have come on board to become regular local drop off points for donations: Hair on Harrington in Harrington, Diamond Beauty Cosmetic Clinic in Old Bar, Ashlea Road Boutique in Wingham, and Bec's Beautiful People Hair and Beauty Salon in the River Arcade, Taree.
Rochelle and Kerrie are also keen to hear from any other businesses around the Mid Coast, including Forster, who would like to come on board as a drop off point. Contact Kerrie on kerrienorris@outlook.com.
To learn more about Hope in a Suitcase go to hopeinasuitcase.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.