The development would impact a pristine beach, crowd our already crowded roads, choke the one main road coming in and out of Forster/ Tuncurry, choke the bridge, choke the now choked parking spaces, choke the Tuncurry Woolworths which is already over-burdened and has inadequate parking, over-burden an already choked GP medical system, and build housing unaffordable for young families, teachers, trades people, nurses and hospitality workers and would just be snapped up by rich retirees from Sydney.

