Why is a housing development of 2000 homes being planned for Tuncurry that will destroy more native habitat and bush, when we have already lost two key wetlands in the past few years?
The development would impact a pristine beach, crowd our already crowded roads, choke the one main road coming in and out of Forster/ Tuncurry, choke the bridge, choke the now choked parking spaces, choke the Tuncurry Woolworths which is already over-burdened and has inadequate parking, over-burden an already choked GP medical system, and build housing unaffordable for young families, teachers, trades people, nurses and hospitality workers and would just be snapped up by rich retirees from Sydney.
And why isn't less intense, cheaper housing being planned in the Nabiac and Wngham regions where there is land available to be government acquired?
Council needs to block this development and provide a cheaper housing alternative north and south of the Forster/Tuncurry region which has less impact on already stretched roads and services, and is less destructive to the environment on already cleared land.
These are not trivial questions but urgent, highly important issues of town planning and development.
Local ratepayers are concerned about these issues and feel that property developers have many local councils in Australia in their 'pockets'. I hope that the is not so here.
Some current examples of these impending disasters are Byron Bay and Noosa. Both destroyed environs.
We are loving our coastlines to death.
