Tinonee Topics: Community Conversation session at hall

I hope all mothers and grandmothers enjoyed their special day. I had both my daughter and son and brother telephone me and it was great to catch with them all. Apart from that I didn't go anywhere special. At least the day was warm and sunny, a change from recent days.
MidCoast Council visit
An invitation is extended to all Tinonee residents to come along and be part of the local Community Conversations organised by MidCoast Council on Thursday, May 19 at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall from 6pm-8pm.
No RSVP is required, just turn up and come along and have the opportunity to meet the council team and the new councillors as well as learn of the plans they have for our town and local area.
Tinonee Public School
May will be a very busy time for staff and students with NAPLAN starting on May 10.
Year six will attend a 'A Day at the Farm' on Monday, May 16 which has been organised by Wingham High School agricultural department and the Beef Week committee.
This will be followed on May 20 with Walk Safely to School Day. It is that time again for school photos and students are asked to wear their winter uniforms for the day on Thursday, May 26.
It is hoped that the weather will be kind come Friday, May 27 when the Zone Cross Country will take place as this is one of the major sport competitions for public schools in the area.
Congratulations to the new faces who have taken on a position of the P and C committee for 2022. This year's president is Emma Carter, vice president Kelly Zammit, unfortunately the position of secretary is vacant and it is hoped it will soon be filled. Treasurer has been taken on by Kristy Horsburgh, fundraising will be under the guidance of Liz Bonanno and Katie Kelly and the uniform shop will be conducted by Leah Jackson and Kirste Wilmot.
The P and C will next meet on Thursday, May 19 from 6.30pm in the school library.
The P and C committee will be holding a barbecue on polling day Saturday, May 21 on the school grounds - come along and support this fundraising effort.
Scottish Festival
Notice the flags of Scotland and posters are starting to be displayed in one of the local Wingham shops - so get you tartans and kilts ready for what is usually a great weekend of music, poetry and dancing. We just hope that the weather will be kind as so much hard work goes into the organisd\ing of events such as this.
The year the Festival will be held on Saturday June 4 and Clan Donnachaidh will be the clan highlighted this year.
Road potholes
Hopefully Tinonee will soon be on the repair list for work to be undertaken on the Tinonee Road - Tinonee approach to the village at the 40 kilometres speed sign near the school. The road is a dangerous hazard with holes everywhere and on the turn into Claxton Street where there a a number of large holes up as far as Winter Street. Let us hope it will be repaired soon.
