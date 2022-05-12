Tinonee Topics: Community Conversation session at hall

Congratulations to the new faces who have taken on a position of the P and C committee for 2022. This year's president is Emma Carter, vice president Kelly Zammit, unfortunately the position of secretary is vacant and it is hoped it will soon be filled. Treasurer has been taken on by Kristy Horsburgh, fundraising will be under the guidance of Liz Bonanno and Katie Kelly and the uniform shop will be conducted by Leah Jackson and Kirste Wilmot.