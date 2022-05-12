Manning River Times

Tinonee Topics: Community Conversation session at hall

By Pam Muxlow
May 12 2022 - 12:00am
MidCoast Council's Community Conversation will be held at Tinonee School of Arts Hall. File photo

I hope all mothers and grandmothers enjoyed their special day. I had both my daughter and son and brother telephone me and it was great to catch with them all. Apart from that I didn't go anywhere special. At least the day was warm and sunny, a change from recent days.

