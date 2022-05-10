New State koala reserve at Killabakh

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has purchased 200 hectares adjoining Killabakh Nature Reserve for koala conservation.
"This property contains 130 hectares of wet sclerophyll forest containing tallowwood, flooded gum and Sydney blue gum, all important food trees for koalas," NSW Minister for Environment James Griffin said.
The Killabakh purchase was part of more than 2000 hectares which have been acquired to target some of the more important areas for koala conservation, with the other two locations being south in Monaro, and north near Yamba.
In the state's south near Cooma, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has purchased 1052 hectares adjoining Macanally State Conservation Area.
Featuring long unburnt woodlands, it forms part of a corridor linking the tablelands with the coastal forests and is a critical step in securing the regional koala population.
In the State's north, NPWS has purchased 752 hectares adjoining Bundjalung National Park near Yamba.
"This is a big win for koalas, and also for the host of threatened species that share these forests, such as brush-tailed phascogales, yellow-bellied gliders and powerful owls," Mr Griffin said.
"Securing koala habitat in national parks is part of our strategy to double the koala population by 2050. As well as koalas, these national park additions will protect an incredible diversity of threatened species."
To learn more about koala conservation, visit environment.nsw.gov.au/koala.
