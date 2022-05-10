Manning River Times

New State koala reserve at Killabakh

May 10 2022 - 9:00am
Koalas were declared an endangered species in NSW on February 12, 2022.

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has purchased 200 hectares adjoining Killabakh Nature Reserve for koala conservation.

