AS has been the case for all sports this year, it's been a soggy start to the season for Group Three Junior Rugby League.
However, there was some play in the opening week, despite many fields being closed in the area.
Wingham and Old Bar played in a spirited game at Wingham in just one of the encounters decided. Times photographer Scott Calvin was on hand to snap some of the action.
Unfortunately, continued rain has placed this weekend's games under a cloud. Let's hope it fines up soon so we can see some footy and other sports as well.
