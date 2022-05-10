Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local comes to Taree

Sydney Writers' Festival's Live and Local program returns to Taree in 2022 to bring the best of the Festival direct to you.
One of Australia's most loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling, Sydney Writers' Festival will live-stream its headline events from Sydney to Taree Library on Sunday 22nd of May 2022.
Prepare to be invigorated and engaged by conversations, debates and discussions featuring some of the world's finest writers and thinkers.
The headline events from the Festival will be live streamed to Taree Library from 12pm to 5pm.
While watching the events, the audience will be able to actively engage with the Festival through the live Q&A sessions during each event.
Famous authors and thinkers appearing at these events include Kate McClymont, David Marr, and Liane Moriarty.
A program of the afternoon's events follows:
Where Angels Fear to Tread
12pm-1pm
Hannah Marshall, Chris Masters and Kate McClymont choose their words carefully with Erik Jensen to explore why Australia's defamation laws are the harshest in the world, and what impact this has on good public discourse.
Liane Moriarty and Caroline Overington
2pm-3pm
In a special conversation, international phenomenon Liane Moriarty discusses her new novel Apples Never Fall and the art of suspense-driven fiction with literary editor of The Australian Caroline Overington (The Cuckoo's Cry).
I Was Wrong
4pm- 5pm
Hear from a series Australia's most respected holders of deep-seated beliefs, including David Marr, as they each present a short talk on a topic that deepened their learning, evolved their thinking or flat out changed their mind.
To book tickets for any of the above live-streamed sessions at Taree Library, visit the MidCoast Libraries events page.
