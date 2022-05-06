news, local-news,

Work to repaint Taree's iconic Martin Bridge is nearing completion with contractors on track to finish maintenance work by the third quarter of 2022. "Our contractor Eptec Services has been working since May 2020 to repaint the 475 metre-long bridge across the Manning River. It's a huge job to repaint the 15 spans, 11 of which are steel trusses," NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said. "This is the first time a full repaint of the bridge has been carried out since the bridge opened in 1940. "The repainting work involves completely enclosing each span on the bridge to remove and dispose of existing paint before applying three new coats. "Final painting coats are currently being applied on two spans, while minor steel repairs and touch ups are also being finalised across the bridge. Following this, decommissioning work will be carried out." Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said Martin Bridge had been an important part of the town's history for 82 years. "The bridge has served the local community since 1940 when it replaced a ferry service at the end of Pulteney Street at Taree, and these works will ensure it continues to serve the community long into the future," Mr Bromhead said. "I want to thank the community and motorists for their patience as we continue to carry out this important work to preserve Martin Bridge." Transport for NSW will continue to update the community and stakeholders as the project progresses. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

