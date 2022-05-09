news, federal-election,

Lyne independent candidate Steve Attkins says the ailing health care system needs a "shot in the arm - and quickly - if change is to be affected". "As a member of the community board for seven years, I have been extremely disappointed to witness the lack of commitment and progress for this vital change," he said. "The seat of Lyne requires urgent funding to develop the Manning Base Hospital into a modern facility which will provide a higher level of service for our community. "After years of empty promises from the NSW State Government, there is just a car park and scant makeover, so this work must be prioritised immediately." Mr Attkins says he believes the creation of emergency triage clinic in Forster must also be a top priority to take pressure off the Manning Base Hospital emergency department and provide additional after-hours medical care. "Within this electorate there is a significant percentage of retirees and older Australians who need to know there is a national strategy for managing the aged care crisis facing our country. "A national policy and framework must be developed to attract staff to the industry and a training option for aged care staff. The commitment to aged care has been lacking and is currently highly privatised. "In-house nursing staff and base pay rates need to be included in this national framework. Our aging population issues need action and commitment from all levels of government. The handling of the COVID situation within aged care facilities was a national disgrace." Mr Attkins said over the past two years many families and individuals had faced difficult personal challenges and access to professional, timely mental health services was essential for all members of the community. "The people of our electorate deserve the best quality health care. They're forced to drive long distances to access basic health care appointments and procedures - as far as Port Macquarie and Newcastle - and it's just not good enough," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B6zHvX7dFkvG5HhCZWkUEH/83757cd1-1430-43f7-b15c-3ef89350b4ea.JPG/r1613_713_2706_1331_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg