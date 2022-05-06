news, local-news,

Early in the week we experienced three days of excellent fishing weather. The sun shone, the winds were from the north to north-east and the sea was flat, perfect autumn weather. The good conditions have not resulted in big catches of fish. Outside anglers have been scoring snapper on the close in grounds and plenty of mac tuna, taking live baits and trolled lures. The Spanish mackerel have departed for areas further north where it is warmer. On the beaches tailor are still to be caught if you can find them. Crowdy beach is just one big gutter to Diamond Head so you must find the birds that are working the water or sitting on the beach after feeding. If you fish in these areas you will eventually catch some tailor as they move around the gutter. Bream and luderick are on the bite in the estuary. The luderick are travelling fish and are very light in colour. Yabbies at night is the best bait to catch these fish. Flathead have moved upstream and are still taking soft plastic lures and bait. A couple of jew (mulloway) were caught from the river wall last week so soaking a flesh slab or a live bait could produce results.

