The Manning River Times is switching on a new-look website and expanding its subscription offering for online readers with unlimited access to the award-winning journalism of the North Coast's No. 1 news source, the Newcastle Herald. Visitors to manningrivertimes.com.au will be invited to register and subscribe from Tuesday, May 10, when package details for new subscribers will be released. Existing Manning River Times digital subscribers will enjoy the extra reading at their current subscription price for up to 12 months. The Manning River Times' new subscription offering unlocks all of the breaking North Coast news, sport, opinion, food, culture and lifestyle content produced by the Newcastle Herald and publisher ACM's other mastheads in the region, such as the Great Lakes Advocate, Port Macquarie News, and Macleay Argus, as well as the latest in news, sport, travel and more from around Australia and the world. Subscription packages include access to the digital replica of Friday's Manning River Times newspaper and each day's edition of the Newcastle Herald, allowing users to flip through every page of the paper and view articles as they appear in the printed version. Subscribers also get daily access to interactive puzzles, including crosswords, Sudoku and the trivia quiz. The new-look Manning River Times website will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop, ensuring that your favourite local news, sport, community information and opinion is optimised for viewing on any device wherever you are. The refreshed site design launching Tuesday draws heavily on the feedback of hundreds of online users in the North Coast, with a sleek and uncluttered look and new streamlined functions designed to make it easier to find the latest news and enjoy and share your favourite reading. Editor Toni Bell said the Manning River Times was responding to feedback from subscribers. "The challenges of the past two years have shown how important local news is to our community," she said. "By listening to our loyal subscribers and offering access to the Newcastle Herald and our other mastheads covering the North Coast we're giving them the best possible value, with all the Manning Valley news plus the best coverage of the rest of the region. "I hope this new offer attracts even more Manning River Times subscribers so we can continue delivering the news that the manning Valley relies on to stay informed." The Manning River Times and Newcastle Herald are part of ACM, Australia's largest independent media company. The ACM network of 140 news websites and newspapers stretches into every state and territory, reaching 6.4 million regional, rural and suburban Australians a month. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

